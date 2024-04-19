Klaus Iohannis, Recep Tayyp Erdogan, in a phone call stress Romania, Turkey contribution to NATO goals

On Friday, president Klaus Iohannis had a telephone discussion with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which context he emphasized the importance of the two countries' contribution to NATO objectives.

"I had a very good telephone conversation with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We talked about strengthening our strategic partnership, with an emphasis on investments and economic exchanges.

We also emphasized the essential role of NATO in ensuring the security of our region and the contribution of Romania and Turkey to allied objectives and to our strong unity," the head of state wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter).