 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Klaus Iohannis: Romania stands in solidarity with those affected by tragedy in Turkey and Syria

iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Romania's condolences on Monday to the families of the victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. I convey sincere condolences on behalf of Romania to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to the injured. Romania stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy," the Romanian head of state wrote on Monday, on Twitter.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.