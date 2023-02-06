Klaus Iohannis: Romania stands in solidarity with those affected by tragedy in Turkey and Syria

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Romania's condolences on Monday to the families of the victims of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. I convey sincere condolences on behalf of Romania to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to the injured. Romania stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy," the Romanian head of state wrote on Monday, on Twitter.AGERPRES