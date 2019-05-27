 
     
Klaus Iohannis says PNL, USR-PLUS can lay foundation for co-operation; PSD gets no-confidence vote

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the outcome of Sunday's European elections allow the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR)-PLUS alliance to lay the foundations for collaboration to put forth an alternative to the incumbent government. He added that the electoral score of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) major at rule reveals a no-confidence vote in PSD.

"It is noteworthy that PNL obtained a historical score and I congratulate them on that. PNL won the European election. Thus, PNL is about to become the most important political party in Romania. I welcome also the vote for other parties; the result for the USR-PLUS Alliance is remarkable, showing that a credible alternative to the bankrupt incumbent majority can be built in Romania; and it was very clear that the Romanians believe in and want such an alternative. If we combine the votes, we realise that PNL together with USR-PLUS can lay the foundations for collaboration as an alternative to the current failed PSD government, and that PSD received the harshest penalty for the disastrous way in which it has governed and for its never-ending assault on justice," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said the PSD received a no-confidence vote in these elections.

