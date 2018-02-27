Kovesi to Toader: You came with suppositions, I brought evidence

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi on Tuesday claimed that, while Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader came with suppositions, she brought evidence.

"First of all I am not here to convince you, Mr. Minister. Because if you wanted me to convince you, you would have talked to me previously, and you would have requested explanations by following the institutional procedures. So I am not here to convince you. I am here to give explanations and provide evidence to show that what you claimed in the proposal is unfounded and unreal. If we are going to speak of truths, you came with suppositions, you came with allegations, while I brought documents and evidence instead," Kovesi told Toader.The Prosecution Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Tuesday discusses the Minister of Justice's request to remove from office chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.