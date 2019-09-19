Kovesi: Today's vote, acknowledgment of activity carried out by entire justice system

Laura Codruta Kovesi said on Thursday that the vote given to her by the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union for the position of European Chief Prosecutor represents an acknowledgement of the work carried out by the entire justice system in Romania.

"It is an important step in the procedure. This procedure is not finalized and we will have to wait for the official decision. (...) Regarding today's vote, I think it is an acknowledgment of the activity carried out by the entire justice system, I equally think it is a success of all the Romanians who in recent years have supported the fight against corruption and defended the rule of law, especially in difficult times. I think it also mattered that I got the first place after the technical interview, but I think that this vote, as was the vote in the European Parliament, is a vote of confidence, in support of a society that has upheld the European justice and values, and without whose help I would not have succeeded. I hope that this appointment, if finalized, and I hope it will be completed as soon as possible, represents for all Romanian prosecutors and judges a motivation to continue the fight against corruption, to defend the independence of justice and I hope it is a sign that despite all obstacles, professionalism and consistency are eventually the only ones that are important when you want to succeed," the former head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) said in a call-in interview with private broadcaster Digi 24.She added that she does not have any information about the vote given by Romania's representative, stating that she did not discuss the matter with the prime minister, the president or the ambassador of Romania to the EU."Regarding the accusations against me, they have been cleared, I have definitive decisions of the High Court of Cassation and Justice both in terms of certain disciplinary actions that have been formulated, as well as the criminal case. (...) I have not discussed either with the president, or with the prime minister, or with the Romanian ambassador on the votes and on the mandates that are given for the COREPER [Committee of Permanent Representatives of the governments of the Member States near the European Union] meetings.