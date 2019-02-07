Krichbaum (Bundestag): Romanian citizens are European, have rights, that's why EC monitors their observation

Deputy Gunther Krichbaum (CDU), chair of the European Affairs Committee in the German Bundestag, said on Thursday that Romanian citizens are also European citizens and as such, they have rights, that is why the European Commission and the European institutions watch over their observation, and this is not about interfering with internal affairs.

Asked, in a press conference, how would he assess Romania, currently holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council, he replied that it is not an evaluation. We are all in the EU as equal partners, it is about shared values and European standards to be further observed. In this context, maybe we must reiterate these things from time to time. It is not a question of interference in internal affairs, but the fact that Romanian citizens are also European citizens and, as European citizens, they have rights, and that is why the European Commission and the European institutions are watching over their observation, he said.

The German official said that, from the point of view of the content of the rotating presidency program, things must somehow be distinguished. We have to admit that external factors are not simple, we have topics such as Brexit, elections to the European Parliament, (...) it is clear that there is already an electoral campaign . (...) Another big challenge is the Multi-Annual Financial Framework. A presidency can only be evaluated at the end of it, added Krichbaum.

Detlef Seif, another member of the delegation, said in turn that the rule of law within this presidency is a very important topic, but infrastructure is equally important. I cannot understand how no progress has been made in the economic field in this respect, as infrastructure is essential for companies. We are not here to give lessons, but as friends, he said.