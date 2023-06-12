'La Casa de Papel' actor Luka Peros to attend the first edition of Comic Con in Iasi

Actor Luka Peros, known to the public for the role of Marseille in "La Casa de Papel" (Money Heist), is coming to Romania to meet fans at the first edition of Comic Con that will take place in Iasi, between August 25-27, in the Palas area.

The actor of Croatian origin starred in numerous European productions and he is also known as a good puppet master. Luka lived in various cities, such as Abu Dhabi, Los Angeles, Vienna or Boston until he settled in Barcelona, where he continues to play in Spanish and European productions.

"La Casa de Papel" (Money Heist), the series created by Alex Pina, quickly became one of the most popular productions in the world after its acquisition by Netflix in 2017. "La Casa de Papel" has won numerous awards, including the trophy for Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards gala and became the most watched series on the streaming platform.

"Luka Peros joins the line-up of actors already including Henry Ian Cusik ("Lost", "The 100") and Sebastian Roche ("Supernatural", "The Vampire Diaries", "The Originals"). The biggest event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to fans of films, series, comics, gaming, cosplay and more, Comic Con Romania celebrates 10 years this year, an opportunity to expand its fantastic universe in the capital of Moldova, in Iasi," it is mentioned in a press release.

According to the same source, Comic Con takes place within Digital Throne, a ten-day festival, on the stages of which well-known international artists will perform and over 700 professional players from 120 countries will compete in the finals of the World Esports Championship, with total prizes of 500,000 US dollars. Digital Throne takes place between August 24 and September 3.

"On the weekend of May 19-21, over 53,000 people enjoyed the Comic Con universe in Bucharest, which will soon reach Iasi as well. Visitors will have many attractions and surprises, among which stands with pop-culture inspired products, artists who will exhibit their original works on the Alley of the Artists, the possibility to experience the latest generation video games or the cosplay parade which will include many of their favorite characters," states the abovementioned source.

In the coming period, on the website www.comic-con.ro and on social networks, more details and surprises will be revealed, including information about the limited number of tickets.

In addition, fans will learn more about the first edition of Comic Con, which will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest between September 1-3.

Throughout the 10 years of its existence, Comic Con Romania has been attended by numerous well-known actors from Hollywood, among whom Jason Momoa ("Game of Thrones", "Aquaman"), Mark Shepard ("Supernatural"), Clive Standen ("Vikings"), Ed Westwick ("Gossip Girl"), Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries"), Tom Wlaschiha ("Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things"), Daniel Gillies ("The Originals"), Andrew Scott ("Sherlock"), Jim Beaver ("Supernatural"), Robert Knepper ("Prison Break"), Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones", "The Imitation Game"), Sylvester McCoy ("Dr.Who", "The Hobbit"), as well as many other prominent actors from top productions such as "House of the Dragon", "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "La Casa de Papel", "Game of Thrones", "Spartacus", "Supernatural", "Doctor Who", "Fringe", "Harry Potter", "The Vampire Diaries", "Lord of the Rings", "Sherlock" or "Vikings". AGERPRES