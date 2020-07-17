LabMin Alexandru proposes subsidizing furlough for healthy employees of companies closed because of coronavirus

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru announced on Friday that she will propose in the next Government meeting the measure of covering furlough by the state for the healthy employees who lose their jobs temporarily because of company closing by the authorities in case of outbreaks of coronavirus.

"Sick employees are to be treated (...), but the healthy ones will go home until the activity is resumed under optimal conditions. I understood that in such specific situations, when the county authorities decide on restrictive measures, there is a major impact on employees and employers. I proposed a solution. The regulation that will ensure the granting of furlough for healthy employees who are sent home, in the context of closing a company, will be on the table of the Government at the next meeting," Violeta Alexandru wrote on Facebook.The labor minister emphasized that she expects from employers responsibility towards the workers they receive at work.She asked employers to adopt additional verification measures, when they find an increase in the number of people found positive, and the Territorial Labor Inspectorates should verify the application of the measures.