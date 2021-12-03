LabMin Budai: Budget of Labour Ministry needs additional 11 billion lei for pensions to be paid in 2022

The budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity needs an additional 11 billion lei in 2022 for pensions, Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Friday, at the end of a debate on the situation of people with disabilities, agerpres reports.

"The budget [of the Ministry of Labour, editor's note] will clearly need to be supplemented [next year - editor's note]. The budgetary impact will be discussed at the coalition level and in the Government, and these money will for sure be found in the construction of the budget for 2022. We are talking about 11 billion lei needed for pensions, 1.8-1.9 billion needed for allowances and about 212 million needed for the payment of the 13th allowance to the people with disabilities," said Marius Budai.

The Minister of Labour appreciated that the Romanian state is obliged to cover these increases in expenses, because the Constitution obliges the Government to take care of its citizens.