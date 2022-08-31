 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

LabMin Budai: We will suggest increasing minimum wage to 3,000 lei

Facebook
marius budai

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will suggest to the ruling coalition raising the minimum wage to 3,000 lei before tax, Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai said on Wednesday.

According to him, PSD wants 2,800 lei in the minimum wage to be taxed, and 200 lei to be tax exempt.

"We, PSD, will suggest to the political coalition an increase in the minimum wage up to 3,000 lei, with the preservation of a tax exemption to the amount of 200 lei, but the amount will be mandatory. That means that 2,800 lei will be taxed, there is a budgetary effort for those 250 lei, and 200 lei still remain tax exempt," said Budai, told Agerpres.

He added that "the job description of a government mentions taking care of its citizens," thus counting on the National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition partner to support the passage of such measure.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.