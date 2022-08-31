LabMin Budai: We will suggest increasing minimum wage to 3,000 lei

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will suggest to the ruling coalition raising the minimum wage to 3,000 lei before tax, Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai said on Wednesday.

According to him, PSD wants 2,800 lei in the minimum wage to be taxed, and 200 lei to be tax exempt.

"We, PSD, will suggest to the political coalition an increase in the minimum wage up to 3,000 lei, with the preservation of a tax exemption to the amount of 200 lei, but the amount will be mandatory. That means that 2,800 lei will be taxed, there is a budgetary effort for those 250 lei, and 200 lei still remain tax exempt," said Budai, told Agerpres.

He added that "the job description of a government mentions taking care of its citizens," thus counting on the National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition partner to support the passage of such measure.