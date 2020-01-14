LabMin on child allowance doubling: Impossible overnight, most likley as of July

Child allowances cannot be doubled overnight, because there are no budget funds earmarked for this, therefore the measure will most likely be implemented after the July 2020 budget adjustment, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Tuesday.

"We are responsible people, we have emphasized this aspect related to responsibility also as concerns the 40 percent increase in pensions. Of course you want it, but you have to do it rationally, based on elements that also have to do with economic growth and the real resources available to cover this rise. The same goes for this, it's not that we don't want to do it, but this has to be done when and how it is feasible; as far as we are concerned, we want this to happen, but most likely it will be possible at the time of the budget adjustment in July," Violeta Alexandru told the Adevarul Live webcast.The Labor Minister's comment came shortly after the promulgation, today, by President Iohannis, of the law that doubles the child allowance.Premier Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that the term for the law's coming into force will most probably be moved back.The law comes into force on the first day of the month following the month when the act is published in the Official Journal of Romania, Section I.President Klaus Iohannis announced last week that he has no reason not to sign the bill into law and said that the government must come up with solutions.