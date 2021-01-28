LabMin Turcan: Child allowances to increase by 20 percent from February 1

Child allowances will increase by 20 percent from February 1, and the next increase depends on Parliament's decision, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told public television broadcaster on Wednesday evening.

"The allowances will come in from February 1, i.e. next week, with a 20 percent increase. For the calendar of the allowances' increase we have a law in Parliament and we will see in the Parliament if the second tranche of 20 percent is maintained," said Raluca Turcan.

According to her, the next increase in allowances could take place in July or August.

The Minister of Labor wrote on Facebook at the end of last year that child allowances would increase by 20 percent from January 1. Thus, the allowance for children aged between 2 and 18 will reach the amount of 214 lei per month.

"Children's allowances will increase by 20 percent from January 1, 2021, according to the established calendar, exactly as we promised. Children aged between 2 and 18 will receive, from January, 214 lei per month," Turcan noted at the time.