Labor Minister Raluca Turcan: We want to increase number of consumers to receive support for paying energy bills

The government is seeking to amend the current draft Law on vulnerable consumers so that more than 427,000 households, as provided for so far, can benefit from support in paying the bill, Labor Minister Raluca Turcan said on Thursday.

"According to the current draft law, it is about 427,000 beneficiaries, and their support will have a budgetary impact of 172 million lei. We want to have more beneficiaries, but I will present the result after discussions with the prime minister," Turcan said.

She pointed out that this will be done by increasing the revenue ceiling from which these aids will be granted, through amendments that will be brought to the current bill.

"We have seen a lot of manipulations, misinformation and generalizations that do not do any good, even if some are trying their best to show that this government is out of touch with reality and are not concerned with governing. They are wrong and they are lying. As an immediate tool to compensate for the rise in prices and the increase in the cost of living we have made the Law on Vulnerable Consumers transparent since the end of December. We were close to getting the law dropped on our heads, because few believed in it, people said we had no money and it was not appropriate," Turcan said.

"The law has an emergency procedure and has been lying in Parliament since March when it was approved by the government, it has not been voted on yet. So far, why has no one come up with suggestions?!" the Labor minister wondered.

On Wednesday, Labor Minister Raluca Turcan said that the Law on compensating the vulnerable consumers' energy bills could be applied as of January 1 next year, if the bill is expedited in Parliament, Agerpres informs.