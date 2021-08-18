Labour, finance ministries prepair increases in meal, nursery tickets

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS) and the Ministry of Finance prepare the increase in the maximum amount meal tickets and nursery tickets will be worth starting in October this year, according to the provisions of two minister's orders posted in the decision-making transparency section on the MMPS website.

Thus, for the second half of 2021, starting in October 2021, the nominal value of a meal ticket can not exceed the amount of 20.09 lei, as mentioned in Article 1 of the minister's order published by the Ministry of Labour.

The document provides for the application of the new nominal value by March 2022.

The legislation in force provides that by September this year the maximum value of a meal ticket will be 20.01 lei.

The second minister order provides in Article 1, for the second half of 2021, starting in October 2021, the amount of the monthly amount granted in the form of nursery tickets will increase up to 490 lei.

This new monthly amount for nursery tickets will be valid until March 2022.

The legislation in force provides that by September this year the monthly nominal value of a nursery ticket will be 480 lei.

The two minister's orders are subject to a decision-making transparency procedure until August 25th.

In order to enter into force, each of the two orders is to be signed by the two ministries, after which it must be published in the Official Journal, Agerpres informs.