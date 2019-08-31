 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Labour Minister Budai: Monday we begin paying new increased pensions

Facebook
marius budai

The payment of the new increased pension amounts will actually start on Monday, Labour Minister Marius Budai said in Mamaia on Saturday. 

"We have recalculated all pensions. The coupons are printed, the first payments to the Romanian Post have been done. Starting Monday, we actually begin the payment of the new pension amounts. As you know, under Ordinance 114, we provided for this increase in the pension point, so that at the construction of the 2019 budget we had the legal grounds and we increased it," Marius Budai said. 

Budai is participating on Saturday in the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.