Labour Minister Budai: We've modified the law for Ukrainian citizens to be able to work in Romania

Labour Minister Marius Budai on Monday informed, on Facebook, that Romania has modified its labour law of such manner to allow all Ukrainian citizens who enter our country and want to find a job to be able to do so without any need for a permit or other restrictions being imposed on them.

"We are going through difficult times, but we are adjusting as we go to help both Ukrainian refugees and Romanian citizens and businesses. Thus, we have modified the law so that all Ukrainian citizens who enter our country and want to get a job to be able to do so without any need for a permit or other restrictions being imposed to them, under the same conditions as the Romanian citizens, especially since the Romanian employers also claim a shortage of workforce," mentioned Budai.

He also wrote that people with disabilities arriving from Ukraine will be able to benefit from protection and treatment in the centres in our country, through the modifications made by the same government emergency ordinance, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We count on the support of the European Union to help us settle these expenses that we are now making from the reserve fund," Marius Budai also wrote.