Labour Minister says social insurance contribution reduction to be applied if coalition so decides

Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Monday in case the ruling coalition decided to reduce the social insurance contribution (CAS) by 5 percent, the measure would be enforced.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament if he agreed with the CAS reduction, Budai said: "If the coalition so decides, we'll enforce it. It is not a decision to be taken by one minister or another. Let it be politically decided and I will communicate all I can about that. It is a Fiscal Code matter and the Fiscal Code is not dealt with at the Labour Ministry."

He added that he saw some trade unions opposing this measure, as well as an employers' association, as the deficit would widen, nonetheless he gave guarantees pensions would not be cut in relation to this contribution cut, informs Agerpres.

Liberal leader Florin Citu said on Monday he was trying to persuade ruling coalition partners to accept the 5 percent cut in the CAS.

Last week, Liberal MPs filed an amendment to the Fiscal Code providing for the 5 percent reduction of the social insurance contribution.