LabourMin: I want at least one percentage point of Romania's GDP to come from social enterprises

"Romania has a long tradition in the social economy, from the development of handicraft products in cooperative associations to enterprises specifically dedicated to people with disabilities. The Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity has developed a 4 million euro European-funded project under the 'Education and Training' programme to develop the social economy. The project involves the development of a sales platform that will facilitate the promotion of social economy products, but also a resource centre that will facilitate the work of social enterprises," MMSS representatives note.

According to them, the social economy is a booming sector in Romania. In mid-February, Labour Minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu signed the European Union's roadmap for the social economy in Liege. The document sets out the role of member states in developing enterprises that are not only profitable but also inclusive and sustainable.

"I want the social economy to develop and we are creating programmes at the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity to encourage this sector. I want at least one percentage point of Romania's GDP to come from activities carried out by social enterprises," the minister said.

Simona Bucura Oprescu has recently attended the European Social Economy Conference "Entreprising for Tomorow!" which took place in Iasi. The Minister also saw the products made by social economy enterprises that were exhibited in Iasi and discussed with entrepreneurs whose main goal is not to make profit, but to develop activities that bring social benefits.

"I saw, in Iasi, a remarkable model of good practice for the social economy. From travel agents doing a great job, even though they are in wheelchairs, to people from vulnerable backgrounds working in coffee roasters. And because the social economy is about responsibility towards people and the environment, coffee bags are used to create beautiful garments," she said.