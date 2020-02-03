Lara Fabian to perform on Monday at Palace Hall in Bucharest

Lara Fabian will perform in a concert at the Palace Hall in Bucharest as part of her tour "50 World Tour" that promotes her 14th studio album - "Papillon."

The Belgian artist also marks with her tour her 50th anniversary, which she celebrated on January 9, and 30 years of career.

She is set to perform both new songs and old hits like "Je t'aime" or "Je suis malade".

The setlist also includes a duet with Romanian artist Horia Brenciu.

Lara Fabian was supposed to perform in Bucharest in November 2019 too, but she had to reschedule because of health issues. The same reason caused the cancellation of her concert in Craiova, which was supposed to take place on November 17.

Tickets to Lara Fabian's show at the Palace Hall in Bucharest cost between 200 and 600 lei and can be bought through the Eventim network or online on www.eventim.ro.

Her show in Bucharest is organised by the International Creative Talent Agency.