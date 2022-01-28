Last days to vote Avram Iancu WOWSA Performance of the year 2021

There are only a few days left until the deadline, January 31, when Romanian swimmer Avram Iancu of Petrosani can be voted to win the Performance Of The Year 2021 award of the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA).

Avram Iancu is noted for his 2021 performance in the world, in open water swimming, after he managed to swim 26.35 km upstream in the Danube River in Romania, starting from the Iron Gate Dam and finishing in 18 hours 30 minutes, in an unprecedented attempt.

Avram Iancu's performance of September 9, 2021, was certified by the California-based WOWSA, and the swimmer was nominated, along with 14 other athletes from around the world, for the Performance of the Year 2021 award.

"It is very difficult to achieve such a performance. Even the nomination itself is very difficult to get because that is made along strictly specialist lines. To be one of the 15 nominees, out of thousands of swimmers around the world, is an achievement, and to me it is like winning a title. I think that if I won the award I would be speechless," Avram Iancu told AGERPRES on Friday.

Online voting is active throughout January 31, following two simple steps that supporters of swimmer Avram Iancu will find on his homonymous Facebook page. The procedure takes a few minutes for voters to register at https://www.openwaterswimming.com/login/?action=register. Then a vote now link is clicked on https://www.openwaterswimming.com/contestants/avram-iancu-romania-2021.

When the voting began on January 11, the reaction of Avram Iancu's supporters was positive. The votes could be seen for two days, and the final results will be announced on February 7.

"People have sent me text messages saying they have voted for me, and a lot of them posted screenshots of their voting. I would be happy, however, if we could rejoice together in this achievement," added Avram.

The librarian of Petrosani is known for his sporting achievements that include crossing the English Channel in August 2016. In the summer of 2017, he swam the entire Danube over a distance of 2,860 kilometres. The list of his achievements also includes crossing the Black Sea in the fall of 2018, when he swam 680 kilometres along the coast, from Sulina in Romania to Istanbul in Turkey in 60 days.