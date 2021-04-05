Late political police documents, except for national security sensitives one, handed for research

All documents concerning the former Securitate political police in the archives of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) were handed over to the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) in 2006, except for those whose disclosure could harm national security, in accordance with Decision no. 60/2006 of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT), MApN reported on Monday.

According to the MApN, on February 22, the Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and ministerial specialists had a meeting with a delegation of the CNSAS Collegiate Board led by Chairman Constantin Buchet, "in accordance with the standing institutional co-operation that has existed since the establishment of the CNSAS.", agerpres.ro confirms.

After the discussions, procedural steps were taken to set up a MApN-CNSAS joint parity committee under government emergency ordinance GEO 24/2008 on access to personal dossiers kept by the late Securitate and disclosing Securitatea as political police.

According to the Ministry, the specialist committee is to establish a schedule for consultation and analysis of documents whose disclosure could harm national security and will decide on the nature and destination of such documents, in accordance with the provisions Article 2 of the CSAT Decision no. 60/2006 and the provisions of GEO 24/2008.

The documents from in archives of the late Securitate that were received for safekeeping by MApN after January 1990 were handed over in 2006, with the exceptions provided by the legislative framework, to CNSAS under Government Decision 731 of June 7, 2006 regarding the takeover by CNSAS of the archives previously held by the late Securitate; CSAT Decision 60 of April 17, 2006; CSAT Decision 130 of August 28, 2006 and a protocol concluded between MApN and CNSAS.