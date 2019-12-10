 
     
Laurentiu Tent - appointed president of National Public Pension House

Ioan Petru Caprariu was dismissed from the position of president of the National Public Pension House (CNPP) and Laurentiu Tent was appointed to the vacated position. 

According to a decision of the prime minister published on Monday in the Official Journal, Ioan Petru Caprariu was revoked from the position of president of the National Public Pensions House, with the rank of secretary of state, but also as chairman of the Board of Directors. 

Caprariu was appointed by the former Prime Minister Dancila, in April, as CNPP head. 

The new president of CNPP is Laurentiu Tent, for a five-year term, according to another decision of Prime Minister Orban, published in the Official Journal.

