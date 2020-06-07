Law enforcement bodies issue 284 coronavirus fines in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes issued 284 contravention fines amounting to 175,750 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the relevant departments of the Police detected two instances of hampering disease control, criminalised in Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, on June 6, 71 persons who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine places for 14 days or the measure of institutional quarantine was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

The public is reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information.

Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling +4021.320.20.20.

As of June 7, 1,429,883 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases had been recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.