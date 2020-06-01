 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Law enforcement issues 148 lockdown fines in 24 hours

Facebook
covid 19 coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, the police and the gendarmes issued 148 fines for minor offences amounting to 138,820 lei as a result of violations of provisions in Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, said on Monday.

The Police on Sunday reported two instances of hampering disease control punishable under Article 352 in the Criminal Code.

At the same time, on Sunday, 55 people who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days or ordered 14 more days of institutional quarantine.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.