Law enforcement issues 148 lockdown fines in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the police and the gendarmes issued 148 fines for minor offences amounting to 138,820 lei as a result of violations of provisions in Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, said on Monday.

The Police on Sunday reported two instances of hampering disease control punishable under Article 352 in the Criminal Code.

At the same time, on Sunday, 55 people who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days or ordered 14 more days of institutional quarantine.