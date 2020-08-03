Law enforcement issues 1,601 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement issued 1,601 fines in the last 24 hours amounting to 494,075 lei, for violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

The Police reported two instances of thwarting diseases control, a crime under Article 352 in the Criminal Code.In the last 24 hours, 624 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.The Interior Ministry started on July 4 a toll-free line (0800.800.165) where violations of the health safety protection norms can be reported. Calls are taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and locally distributed for verification.People are reminded to take into account only information verified by official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information, Monday to Friday, between 08:00hrs and 20:00hrs.