Law enforcement issues 331 COVID-19 related fines in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the police and the gendarmes issued 331 fines amounting to 149,550 lei for the violation of Law no. 55 of 15.05.2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

The relevant Police departments found on Monday five instances of hampering diseases control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.At the same time, on Monday, 76 people who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days or had their institutional quarantine renewed for 14 additional days.People are reminded to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling +4021.320.20.20.As of June 22, 2020, 1,511,801 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.