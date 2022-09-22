Law firm RTPR asists EBRD in granting Banca Transilvania a loan of 25 M euros

The RTPR law firm assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in granting a loan of 25 million euro to Banca Transilvania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the same source, the loan is intended to support Banca Transilvania to further grant loans to Romanian companies affected by the war in Ukraine, as part of EBRD's 2 billion euro resilience package, which supports the companies and countries directly or indirectly affected by war, told Agerpres.

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes private sector development and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies on three continents. The bank is owned by 71 states, as well as by the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments aim to make the economies of its regions competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green, resilient and integrated.

RTPR has one of the most experienced banking and financing law teams in Romania.