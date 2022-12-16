Law for approving caps of certain indicators in fiscal-budgetary framework for 2023, promulgated

The law for the approval of the caps of some specified indicators in the fiscal-budgetary framework for the year 2023 was promulgated on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis, told Agerpres.

The budget for next year is built on a budget deficit target estimated at 4.40% of GDP, both cash and ESA, and the expected personnel expenses represent 8.2% of GDP.

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance, developed the fiscal-budgetary strategy for the period 2023-2025, which establishes the principles, objectives and fiscal budgetary priorities of the Government for the period 2023-2025. (...) For the year 2023, the budget balance is estimated at - 4.40% of GDP, and personnel expenses at 8.2% of GDP, while for 2024 the budget balance will be -2.95% of GDP, and personnel expenses at 7.9% of GDP.

For the year 2023, the cap proposed for government debt, according to the EU methodology, is 49.8% of GDP.