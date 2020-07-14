Law on establishment of minimum coefficients of the salary scale is unconstitutional

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) on Tuesday unanimously decided that the Law regarding the establishment of the minimum coefficients of the salary scale at the national level is unconstitutional.

According to a press release of the CCR, after admitting the constitutional challenge filed by the Deputies belonging to the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary groups, the judges found that the Law regarding the establishment of the minimum coefficients of the salary scale at the national level was unconstitutional, breaking the provisions of art. 111 paragraph (1) and art. 138 paragraph (5) of the Constitution.The decision is definitive and generally mandatory and it shall be communicated to the Romanian President, the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament and the Prime Minister.In early June, the Deputies gave a favourable vote on the draft law regarding the establishment of coefficients of minimum salary scales at the national level, depending on the qualification level.