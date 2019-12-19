 
     
Law on repealing compensatory appeal, promulgated

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday the Law on repealing the compensatory appeal. 

The law was initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and was merged with a Save Romania Union (USR) draft law. 

The Chamber of Deputies was the decision-making forum in the case of this draft law. The deputies adopted, at the proposal of the Ministry of Justice, an amendment according to which the convicted persons starting with July 24, 2012 until the entry into force of this law will benefit from the effects of the compensatory appeal.

