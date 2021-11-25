President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the decree for the promulgation of the Law on Certain Steps to Study Jewish History and the Holocaust.

The law provides for the introduction of the school subject "History of the Jews. The Holocaust" in the framework plans of high school and vocational education, as well as the establishment and awarding of the Constantin Karadja prize.

The piece of legislation stipulates that this school subject is included in the framework plans of high school and vocational education as part of the common core starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

"Teachers who teach the 'History of the Jews. The Holocaust' subject can benefit from professional training and specialized training courses, in the country or abroad," the law states.

According to the law, the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania, in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult and the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania, at the proposal of the Honorary Council, award the annual Constantin Karadja prize on the occasion of October 9, "Holocaust Day".

"The Constantin Karadja prize is awarded to Romanian and foreign citizens, institutions, associations, foundations and other non-governmental organizations in the country and abroad, for special merits in presenting and promoting the history, culture and traditions of the Jewish communities in Romania, the knowledge internally and internationally of the contribution of this national minority to the evolution and modernization of the Romanian society and over time, protecting the memory of Holocaust victims, developing education and research programmes on the Holocaust in Romania, as well as promoting the fight against anti-Semitism," the law reads.