Lazar: Protocols topic, false, meant to manipulate public opinion and destabilise Prosecution Service

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar believes that the recent finding of some new protocols between the Prosecution Service and the Romanian Intelligence Service represents a false topic, meant to manipulate the public opinion and destabilise Prosecution Section.

"What we can notice now is a new action of the series of aggressions against the Prosecution Section, an important institution of the rule of law in Romania. With the Justice Minister we have had friendly, reasonable relations lately and nothing seemed to bother him. I believe that, as I have been taken by surprise, he was also taken by surprise by someone who thought to launch a false topic in the public space, a topic meant to manipulate the public opinion and destabilise the Prosecution Service. What is this topic? The alleged recent finding of some new protocols between the Prosecution Service and the Romanian Intelligence Service. But who found them? A person who is called to hold criminal responsibility in a judicial case. Does this matter tell you anything? I find it extremely revealing," Lazar said on Digi 24.The Prosecutor General maintained that the topic was stirred by television channels and that the Justice Minister seems to have let himself manipulated. He underscored that the Prosecution Service works according to law and the Constitution, and the protocols are simple technical working procedures.The Justice Minister, Tudorel Toader, announced on Saturday he is initiating the procedure to assess the managerial activity of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, in the context of the protocols concluded with the SRI. He said that the results of the evaluation, accompanied by possible proposals, will be made public in maximum 30 days.