Leader Barna: USR PLUS will be the winning party on right-wing side in Romania, if it stays in opposition

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) will be "the party that will win the right in Romania," if it decides to stay in opposition, the co-chair of this political party, Dan Barna, said on Sunday, in Botosani.

He told a news conference that if the party does not return to power, USR PLUS will "make a responsible opposition," underscoring that the party he led was a mature one.

"We will make a responsible opposition, exactly as we behaved, although we were not treated as such, throughout the government. USR PLUS is currently the mature party in Romanian politics and we intend to remain so," he said. Beam.

At the same time, the co-president of USR PLUS said that the future of PNL "depends on the decisions they will make in the coming weeks."

"The decisions of the coming weeks will determine the electoral prospects of all players," added Dan Barna.

On the other hand, the USR PLUS leader says that his party wants to have "the chance to make those reforms that Romania desperately needs., informează Agerpres.