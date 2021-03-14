Leader of AUR party, Simion, denied entry to Republic of Moldova, requests MAE intervention

The leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, is requesting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to intervene with the authorities in Chisinau so that he may be allowed access to the Republic of Moldova, as a Romanian dignitary, the AUR MP claiming he is stuck at the Leuseni Border Crossing Point, where he was informed that he is denied entry to the country until 2023.

"If it's necessary, I'll stay here until 2023, so that I am allowed access to the Republic of Moldova. I request diplomatic assistance and I am waiting on the authorities in Chisinau, the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify this situation and to understand that I have every right to cross the Pruth [River] as a Romanian MP," said George Simion, co-chair of AUR, according to a release of the party sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.

According to AUR, George Simion is traveling to Chisinau upon the invitation of MPs in the Moldovan Parliament's Commitee for European Integration.

He also intends to attend the funeral of writer Nicolae Dabija, the quoted source mentions.