Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest's special guests - Eli Suleiman, Mounia Meddour, Jasmila Zbanic

Film directors Elia Suleiman, Mounia Meddour and Jasmila Zbanic are the special guests of the Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which takes places between October 18 and 27 in Bucharest, informs a press release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES.

Palestinian artist Elia Suleiman is the winner of the special prize of the jury of this year's edition of the festival on the Croisette.On October 19, the public will have the chance to listen to "Debat des auteurs" and to enter a dialogue with film maker Claude Lelouch and other film directors, about the current situation of world cinematography in the era of platforms, franchises and multiplexes.A novelty of this year's programme of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival is "Papicha." With its action placed in 1990's Algeria, the film debut of director Mounia Meddour tells the story of Nedjma, an 18-year old student who loves fashion and wants to have fun with the other girls. But this lifestyle of hers is endangered by an increasingly more violent campaign trying to impose the burqa on the Algerian women. Her life changes after a dramatic attack and the young woman decided to organise a fashion show as a symbol of her resistance.The film was screened within the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Festival. Bosnian director Jasmina Zbanic comes to Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, where there will be celebrated 15th years since the production of the film - omnibus "Lost and Found," in which Romanian film director Cristian Mungiu also contributed with the short length film "Turkey Girl."The two film makers will be joined by Stefan Arsenijevic (Serbia), Nadejda Koseva (Bulgaria), Mait Laas (Estonia) and the producer of film director Kornel Mundruczo, Viktoria Petranyi (Hungary). They will meet the public and they will introduce the omnibus-film at the Instituto Cervantes on October 21, at 5.00 pm.The audience will also have the chance during the festival to watch other films by the same film makers.The price for the tickets at Cinema Pro, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Peasant's Museum Cinema and the National Art Museum of Romania - the Auditorium Hall is 15 lei for the tickets bought until October 18 and 20 lei for the tickets bought during the Festival.At the Union Cinematheque, tickets costs 10 lei or 8, 5, 3 lei for those who have subscriptions.The tickets can also be bought online, on Eventbook.ro, at the Eventbook headquarters on Ion Brezoianu 21 street, in the Eventbook network and from the cinema halls Elvire Popesco, the Cinema Hall of the Peasant's Museum and Union Cinematheque.The 10th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organised by the Cinemascop Association and Voodoo Films and carried out in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Bucharest.