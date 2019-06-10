 
     
Liberal head Orban: We must come up with lean government of 15 ministries at the most

orban

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban says the Liberals must come up with a lean government of 15 ministries at the most.

"As Liberals, we cannot govern with 28 ministers, with nearly one hundred and sixty agencies, offices, authorities, with roughly 40-something devolved local services and with over one million public sector employees. No way! We, as a party, must come up with a lean, European government with 14 or 15 ministries at the most, with a deep-going reform of all the other central government authorities that only carry papers around and brake individual initiative," Orban said in a post on PNL's Facebook account, emphasizing that the current system, he brands as inefficient, can no longer be kept in place.

