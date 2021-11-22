 
     
Liberal Orban: Right now, PNL is an annex of PSD; I will resign from PNL

Inquam Photos
Ludovic Orban

Former PNL (National Liberal Party) chair Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that he is resigning from the PNL, mentioning that for him the party "died" and became a "wiping cloth for the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leaders."

"At the moment, the PNL is an annex of the PSD. Iohannis and the PSD leadership have led this historical party, the party with the richest history and tradition in the entire EU, in the situation of becoming a wiping cloth for the PSD leaders, in the situation of violating all the commitments made to the Romanians, of bringing back to power a toxic party against which I fought with all my might to remove from power. (...) Personally, I am in an extremely difficult situation where I need to switch with all my might to the opposition for I am against this toxic project for Romania. I will resign from the PNL and I will start a new project, which will continue to represent the citizens honestly, respectfully, with devotion, it will represent all those Romanians who truly believe in a development project for Romania," announced the former leader of the Liberals after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of PNL, agerpres reports.

Orban added that the current PNL leadership has taken the party "to a dead end."

