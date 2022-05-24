Libya interested in bolstering economic and cooperation relations with Romania

Last year, Libya was Romania's sixth major African export market after Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Namibia and Sudan, with a volume of 100.3 million U.S. dollars, similar to the 100 million dollars recorded in 2020, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) said.

"Regrettably, data available for the first three months of 2022 shows a significant decrease in bilateral trade. Thus, in the first quarter of 2022 Romania's exports to Libya amounted to 2.5 million U.S. dollars, ie 96 percent less than in the same period last year, while imports from this country decreased by 99 percent compared to Q1 2021," the release states.

CCIB president Iuliu Stocklosa met on Tuesday at the Chamber's premises with Abdulmuli Monem, the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the State of Libya to Romania, who was accompanied by head of the Embassy Chancellery and coordinator of the economic, commercial and cultural sectors Mohamed Al Shebani.

"The ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the State of Libya expressed his country's interest in developing economic and cooperation relations with Romania, as well as his full openness to ensuring a constant exchange of business information, for the benefit of both communities. He also voiced appreciation for the importance of the event that will be organized on Thursday by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry [for the promotion of economic cooperation and trade exchanges with Libya] and highlighted the role that CCIB and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Tripoli can play in opening new communication channels between Romanian and Libyan businesspeople," the release states.

The CCIB president took this opportunity to make a brief presentation of the economic potential of Bucharest, as well as of the CCIB strategy as concerns foreign relations, emphasizing the importance attached to the development of economic and trade relations with non-EU countries.

At the same time, Iuliu Stocklosa expressed his conviction that the event dedicated to promoting trade and economic cooperation with Libya organized by CCIB on May 26, and which will include the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Tripoli Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture will open new perspectives for a better understanding of the business and investment opportunities offered by the Libyan market, as well as of the real possibilities for bilateral cooperation, taking into account the high absorption potential of the Libyan market. AGERPRES