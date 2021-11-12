Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu: Defense institution - in full defensive capability consolidation process

Acting Defense Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu participated, on Friday, in the military ceremony dedicated to the General Staff Day, at the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) headquarters, informs the institution in a press release.

According to the cited source, the activity is part of the series of events planned between November 11-13 to mark the 162nd anniversary of the establishment, by High Order of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, on November 12, 1859, of the General Staff of the United Principalities, an army design and planning strategic structure, which, since 2017, has borne the title of General Staff of Defense (SMAp).

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu congratulated the entire Defense staff for their firm commitment to intensify the process of structural and qualitative transformation of the Romanian Army, in order to adapt the institution to the evolution of the security environment and achieve inter-operability with allied and partner forces.

"Marking the 162 years of existence of the central design and planning echelon of the Romanian Army finds the defense institution in full defensive capability consolidation process, in a regional and global security environment marked by challenges. Due to the expertise of those who make up the General Defense Staff, as well as the remarkable involvement of the force structure, not only the essential conditions for fulfilling the constitutional missions were reached in 2021, but there was also an increase in both the population's confidence in the Romanian Army and the relevance of the national military instrument in maintaining the current strategic balance," said the head of SMAp.

The program of events dedicated to the anniversary of General Staff Day included the carrying out, under the auspices of the "Gandirea Militara Romaneasca" (Romanian Military Thinking) publication, of the international scientific conference titled "Strengthening Romania's profile as a proactive actor for ensuring security in the Black Sea region", the organization of a book exhibition and award of prizes from the 13th edition of the "Gandirea Militara Romaneasca" magazine.

Moreover, wreaths were laid at the bust of General Gheorghe Slaniceanu, inaugurated last year inside the Ministry of National Defense headquarters, Agerpres informs.