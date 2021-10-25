Life size statue of King Mihai I unveiled in Sinaia on the centenary of his birth

A life-size statue of King Mihai I wearing the uniform of a marshal of the Romanian Army was unveiled on Monday in the Sinaia resort, Prahova County, by the Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and the City Mayor, Vlad Oprea, on the occasion of the centenary of the former sovereign's birth.

The monument made of bronze is located on the George Enescu Esplanade, on Carol I Boulevard.

According to a press release of the Sinaia City Hall, an international sculpture competition was organized for the creation of this statue, in which 33 artists participated. Of the nine finalists, the selection committee chose artist Bogdan Ioan as the winner, Agerpres informs.

The City of Sinaia has borne the costs for making the bronze statue and the pedestal made of Vratsa natural stone, with a total value of over 440,000 lei, the same source stated.

"Sinaia gave Romania the last King. Born here, at the Foisor Palace, His Majesty remained the last symbol of independence and unity for the Romanians. We all followed him in silence and listened to his messages meant to give us faith in a better country. Even today, his words, along with his deeds, are our guides in the labyrinth of political immaturity and lack of commitment. (...) I hope that this day and this place will open the minds of as many people as possible to goodness and faith, as the one who was our King showed us by personal example," said Mayor Vlad Oprea in his speech.

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, showed that King Mihai witnessed some crucial times for Romania.

"The unveiling ceremony of the statue of King Mihai I (...) reminds us that this is the man for whom Romania meant everything and to whom Romania owes so much. This statue will remind us every day that King Mihai I witnessed some crucial times for our country, he was a participant in historical decisions related to the unity of Romania and its path in Europe, always being a prominent figure who called for respect for our past, national values, ideals and clear objectives of our country, regardless of the difficult times we were going through. (...) King Mihai was both a participant and a witness of a most overwhelming historical experience, but he always called for solidarity, respect for values, a goal from which he did not compromise even in the historical moments when he had to make the most difficult political decisions. (...) Respect for the citizen, for ethics and for the good functioning of the state institutions, without personalizing them, complete the profile of a leader who always sought to protect the independence, sovereignty and unity of the Romanian people," said Anca Dragu in her speech.

In his turn, the Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, underscored the importance of this event.

"King Mihai I of Romania returned to Sinaia, a city with a rich symbolism, a city of great political decisions (...). For Sinaia, royalty was from the beginning the most important factor of development. The unveiling of the statue of the King Mihai here is part of the series of highlights for the history of Romania. (...) I want this place to become an important landmark for the young generation, just as His Majesty has been during his life for tens of generations. We still needs models to guise us morally and from an identity point of view," said the Minister of Culture.