Line of trucks toward Siret reduced to 20 km after Ukraine supplements number of customs workers

The Ukrainian side supplemented the workers at the Porubne-Siret Border Crossing Point as a result of the institutional steps taken by the Suceava Prefecture, Prefect Alexandru Moldovan informed on Tuesday.

According to him, President of the Suceava County Council Gheorghe Flutur carried out talks with head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military State Administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk and the number of Ukrainian customs workers increased by nine, so that the procedures for crossing the border between the two states are unfolding more rapidly, Agerpres informs.

The Suceava Prefect mentioned that as of Tuesday, 08:00hrs until now, 180 trucks were checked upon exiting the country, and there were conditions for around 250 freight vehicles to cross to Ukraine until 20:00hrs.

In the past days, the traffic values on the E85 for goods transport vehicles, especially on the lane exiting the country, between Darmanesti and Siret localities has increased significantly, which led to the formation of some lines of freight trucks on one of the two traffic lanes, the car traffic being thus disrupted on several sections.

Currently, the line of trucks is 20-kilometer long (with intermittence in order to ensure the access to households and secondary roads), and the number of freight vehicles waiting in line decreased by approximately 300 compared to the previous day.