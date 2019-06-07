List of portfolios negotiated by Viorica Dăncilă in Brussels: 4 variants for the European Commissioner of Romania / SOURCES

Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has begun negotiations for the future portfolio of European commissioner that will be assumed by a Romanian MEP.

Dăncilă sent to Brussels, at the meeting with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, and with the first Vice-President of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, a short list of 4 portfolios targeted by Romania for the post of European Commissioner.

The prime minister proposed that the future European Commissioner of Romania should have one of the following portfolios:

Transportation

Energy

Neighborhood/ EU Extension

Digital Agenda

The first names have begun to rumored for the future Commissioner.