List of portfolios negotiated by Viorica Dăncilă in Brussels: 4 variants for the European Commissioner of Romania / SOURCES

viorica dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă has begun negotiations for the future portfolio of European commissioner that will be assumed by a Romanian MEP.

Dăncilă sent to Brussels, at the meeting with European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, and with the first Vice-President of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, a short list of 4 portfolios targeted by Romania for the post of European Commissioner.

The prime minister proposed that the future European Commissioner of Romania should have one of the following portfolios:

  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Neighborhood/ EU Extension
  • Digital Agenda

The first names have begun to rumored for the future Commissioner.

