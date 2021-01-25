Listing of Hidroelectrica does not mean that someone is leaving with the Romanian company

The listing of Hidroelectrica SA can take place, at best, at the end of this year and we must explain to the Romanians that no one leaves with the Romanian company, as it is a method by which each of us can become part through buying shares in the company, Bogdan Badea, general manager of Hidroelectrica told on Monday a press conference dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the listing of Fondul Proprietatea (FP) on the local capital market.

"Listing is the most transparent way to attract capital. We hope in Hidroelectrica's listing, at best, at the end of this year, if things move along fast and we have enough time to prepare. I would not want say later this spring, because it is an expected listing, which must happen. It is a time that will be crucial for the Romanian capital market, it will provide another liquidity to the capital market and will ultimately give to the Romanians the possibility to choose between the various instruments in which to place their savings. We must explain to Romanians that listing does not mean a sale, it does not mean that someone leaves with the Romanian company and goes elsewhere, but it means openness, transparency and a method by which each of us can become part of Hidroelectrica, through buying shares in the company. It is a Romanian company, it will remain a Romanian company and it will be a high-performing Romanian company," Badea explained.

In mid-November last year, Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), stated that listing Hidroelectrica continues to be a priority for FP, but the volatile political environment and legislative framework were making the listing process difficult.

Hidroelectrica is 80 percent owned by the Romanian state and 20 percent by Fondul Proprietatea.