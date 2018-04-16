Liviu Dragnea announces large-scale PSD rally in support of traditional family

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will organize next month a large-scale meeting in Bucharest in support of the traditional family, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea announced at the end of the meeting of the party's National Executive Committee.

"The most important decision today refers to the proposal I made to my colleagues, that we should call a large-scale PSD meeting in support of the traditional family. I want us to organize this meeting and today we also made the decision to this effect, in order to remove all ambiguity regarding PSD's approach of this subject,'' Dragnea said.Leader of the PSD Vaslui county organization Dumitru Buzatu confirmed plans to organize the meeting."We discussed organizing this meeting, the local bodies will mobilize forces and we'll see what the final decision is. This will be a rally in support of the family and in tribute to the Centennial anniversary, as per our discussions. There was no talk about a meeting for the justice package. That is Parliament's activity," Buzatu said, detailing that the rally planned to drum up a numerous participation will be called after mid-May.