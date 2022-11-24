Loans extended by NFIs in Romania exceed 41 bn RON at mid-2022 (analysis)

The value of loans extended by non-banking financial institutions (NFIs) in Romania reached a record level of over 41 billion RON at mid-2022, after a 9.2% advance in the first 6 months of this year (compared to the same period in 2021), according to a KeysFin analysis.

Unlike the banking sector, NFIs mainly lend to non-financial companies, with 76% of the total portfolio, compared to 47% of the total, in the case of banks in 2021. Of the portfolio of loans extended by NFIs to non-financial companies, 85% are intended for SMEs, according to central bank's data.

Over 90% of the NFIs loans to the population were in RON, 9% in EUR and 0.9% in other currencies, data from the end of June 2022 show.

According to the cited source, Unicredit Leasing Corporation IFN was the largest NFI in Romania by the value of total assets, with 5.3 billion RON, which represented 12.4% of the total in 2021.

In second place was BCR Leasing IFN SA with total assets of 3 billion RON, 7% of the total, followed by BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions IFN SA, which recorded the largest nominal increase of 638 million RON and the largest advance percentage of 36.5% of the top 10, to 2.4 billion RON in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Public Finance analyzed by KeysFin specialists.

Regarding the net result, the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises, ranked 8th by total assets, had the highest profit among local NFIs, of almost 103 million RON and generated 7.7% of the total in 2021.

In second place, after the net profit recorded in 2021, was Unicredit Leasing Corporation IFN with 101 million RON, followed by TBI Money IFN SA with 77.6 million RON in 2021.AGERPRES