 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Local administration may bring in additional waste collection resources during state of alert

smartradio.ro
gunoi

The Bucharest District 1 City Hall will be able to bring in additional waste collection resources, Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said after sending to the Local Emergency Management Committee his agreement on declaring a state of alert in District 1 regarding the non-collection of waste.

"It will be possible to bring additional resources to quickly solve the problem of garbage piling up. We will monitor the developments daily, and District 1 is thus obliged to submit to the Prefecture the amount of garbage collected every day by each operator, the amount delivered to each sorter, the quantity taken to the landfill, so that we can monitor against the estimate made by District 1 of the quantities of waste existing, how much is collected from the district every day until the moment when no additional waste piles not accumulating," Stoica said on Friday in a press statement.

He explained that he had taken the decision to submit to the Local Emergency Management Committee his agreement on a state of alert being declared in District 1 after seeing an analysis of the committee and having got "somewhat inconclusive" answers from the administration confirming nonetheless the fact that there is a situation that needs to be closely monitored and acted upo, Agerpres informs..

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.