LocalElections2020/ Ciolos: We want to bring, firstly, competence and transparency

The co-chairman of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), Dacian Ciolos, stated on Sunday in Zalau (Salaj County, north-west) that through the candidates it proposes in the local elections, the Alliance wants to bring, firstly, competence in administration and transparency of the way in which decisions are made, as well as how public money is spent.

Dacian Ciolos mentioned, during a press conference, that in Romania there is a need for change of the way politics has been done in the past 30 years.

"Romania needs a change. Romania needs a change of the way in which politics is done, but also of the way public administration is done. The old political class showed us what it can do. In the past 30 years they were in power, they were governing and we see the situation in which we are. (...) We need a fresh breathe of air and we need, firstly, to start from some fundamental things that we must admit and root out and that we started talking about ever since the European Parliament elections when we said we want to build in a Romania with no thievery. In a Romania without thievery, because otherwise we speak for naught of investments in education, in healthcare, in infrastructure, so long as in public administration there is corruption there will be incompetence, there will be imposture that translates to political sinecures, by nepotism and so forth," said the USR-PLUS co-chair.

He emphasized that the Alliance wants to bring in the administration firstly competence and transparency, and then an increase in welfare.

Ciolos added that he desires that, in at most a month, those who will be mayors or councilors for the Alliance will come with very clear projects that they have to assume they will put in motion in the next 2-3 years and regarding which they can answer to their electors.

Furthermore, Ciolos stated that beyond paving roads, making a sidewalk or outfitting a park, there must be things done to attract those who invest and things to give the possibility to youth to express, on the local level, their creativity.