Lorries queuing for hours to leave Romania for Hungary

Lines of lorries at Romania's border checkpoints into Hungary are making traffic hard today, with some of them waiting for at least 150 minutes at Nadlac II for checking, according to the authorities, while some drivers say they have waited four hours to cross the border, agerpres reports.

According to the online border traffic monitoring application on the Border Police website, four checking lanes are open at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF).

The Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that higher than usual numbers of lorries crossing the border with Hungary have been reported daily since the beginning of the week.Traffic congestion is also reported at other important checkpoints at the border with Hungary. At Varsand, also in Arad County, where three lanes are opened for heavy traffic, the waiting time for crossing the border is at least 60 minutes, according to data provided by the Border Police.In Bihor County, at Bors II, the waiting time is 60 minutes, and at least 50 minutes at Bors I. At each of these points, two lorry exit lanes are open.At PTF Petea, Satu Mare County, just one exit lane is open and people have to wait at least one hour for transit.Files of lorries are usual at the border with Hungary on the first day of the week because of traffic restrictions in Hungary every Sunday and on public holidays for vehicles in excess of 7.5 tonnes.