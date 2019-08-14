 
     
Lot 4 of Lugoj-Deva motorway opens to traffic minutes ago

Lot 4 of the Lugoj-Deva motorway has opened to traffic, according to pictures posted five minutes ago on the CNAIR Facebook page.

Starting today, traffic will also be possible on the Soimus-Ilia section of the motorway.

