Lotul SUA pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo după selecţia disputată la Omaha

www.agerpres.ro
înot

Lotul olimpic al SUA pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo a fost definitivat duminică, după opt zile de concurs la Omaha (Nebraska), unde s-a desfăşurat concursul de selecţie al înotătorilor americani, transmite AFP, potrivit Agerpres.

Iată lista sportivilor americani calificaţi la olimpiada de vară:

Masculin

50 m liber: Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew;

100 m liber: Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple;

200 m liber: Kieran Smith, Townley Haas;

400 m liber: Keiran Smith, Jake Mitchell;

800 m liber: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar;

1.500 m liber: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar;

100 m spate: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong;

200 m spate: Ryan Murphy, Bryce Mefford;

100 m fluture: Caeleb Dressel, Tom Shields;

200 m fluture: Zach Harting, Gunnar Bentz;

100 m bras: Michael Andrew, Andrew Wilson;

200 m bras: Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson;

200 m mixt: Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz;

400 m mixt: Chase Kialisz, Jax Litherland;

4x100 m liber: Bowe Becker, Brooks Currym, Blake Pieroni;

4x200 m liber: Drew Kibleer, Andrew Seliskar, Patrick Callan;

10.000 m ape libere: Jorsan Wilimovsky;

Feminin

50 m liber: Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil;

100 m liber: Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown;

200 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt;

400 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden;

800 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes;

1.500 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Erica Sullivan;

100 m spate: Regan Smith, Rhyan White;

200 m spate: Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon;

100 m fluture: Torri Huske, Claire Curzan;

200 m fluture: Halie Flickinger, Regan Smith;

100 m bras: Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby;

200 m bras: Annie Lazor, Lillie King;

200 m mixt: Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass;

400 m mixt: Emma Weyant, Hali Flickinger;

4x100 m liber: Carie DeLLoof, Natalie Hinds, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga;

4x200 m liber: Brooke Forde, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Bella Sims;

10.000 m în ape libere: Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell;

