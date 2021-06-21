Lotul SUA pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo după selecţia disputată la Omaha

Lotul olimpic al SUA pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo a fost definitivat duminică, după opt zile de concurs la Omaha (Nebraska), unde s-a desfăşurat concursul de selecţie al înotătorilor americani, transmite AFP, potrivit Agerpres.
Iată lista sportivilor americani calificaţi la olimpiada de vară:
Masculin
50 m liber: Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew;
100 m liber: Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple;
200 m liber: Kieran Smith, Townley Haas;
400 m liber: Keiran Smith, Jake Mitchell;
800 m liber: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar;
1.500 m liber: Bobby Finke, Michael Brinegar;
100 m spate: Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong;
200 m spate: Ryan Murphy, Bryce Mefford;
100 m fluture: Caeleb Dressel, Tom Shields;
200 m fluture: Zach Harting, Gunnar Bentz;
100 m bras: Michael Andrew, Andrew Wilson;
200 m bras: Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson;
200 m mixt: Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz;
400 m mixt: Chase Kialisz, Jax Litherland;
4x100 m liber: Bowe Becker, Brooks Currym, Blake Pieroni;
4x200 m liber: Drew Kibleer, Andrew Seliskar, Patrick Callan;
10.000 m ape libere: Jorsan Wilimovsky;
Feminin
50 m liber: Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil;
100 m liber: Abbey Weitzeil, Erika Brown;
200 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt;
400 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden;
800 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes;
1.500 m liber: Katie Ledecky, Erica Sullivan;
100 m spate: Regan Smith, Rhyan White;
200 m spate: Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon;
100 m fluture: Torri Huske, Claire Curzan;
200 m fluture: Halie Flickinger, Regan Smith;
100 m bras: Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby;
200 m bras: Annie Lazor, Lillie King;
200 m mixt: Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass;
400 m mixt: Emma Weyant, Hali Flickinger;
4x100 m liber: Carie DeLLoof, Natalie Hinds, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga;
4x200 m liber: Brooke Forde, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Bella Sims;
10.000 m în ape libere: Haley Anderson, Ashley Twichell;